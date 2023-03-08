While you're planning your spring and summer getaways, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 20% off all of its best-selling suitcases. From carry-ons to large spinners, the Samsonite sale includes hard-working luggage with a focus on functionality that are also the best travel companions.

Shop 20% Off Samsonite

Now through Tuesday, March 14, you can shop sitewide luggage deals to travel in style. Whether you’re off on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. In fact, best-sellers from Samsonite are also celeb-approved, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen jet-setting with the brand's suitcases.

From hardshell carryons to oversized duffle bags and toiletry kits, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. Ahead, shop the best Samsonite luggage deals for your spring break trip.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 20% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $160 Shop Now

Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $152 Shop Now

Freeform Medium Spinner Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel. $240 $192 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $360 Shop Now

NuRoad 15.6" Backpack Samsonite NuRoad 15.6" Backpack Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized. $220 $176 Shop Now

