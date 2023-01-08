Save 20% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Your Next Getaway This Year
While you're planning your next getaway for 2023, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. For updating your carry-ons and large suitcases ahead of your trips, Samsonite is here to help with luggage deals on all of its best-sellers. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, is having a huge sale on all the bags you need in 2023.
Now through January 17, you can score deals on carry-ons and luggage sets including medium and large spinners. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every occasion. In fact, best-sellers from Samsonite are also celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand's suitcases on their travels.
From hardshell carryons, oversized duffle bags, and toiletry kits, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. Ahead, shop best luggage deals from this remarkable Samsonite sale.
Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel.
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Never confuse bags at the luggage carousel again with artfully designed Voltage bags that also resist abuse from baggage handling. The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity.
Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn.
Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized.
Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Woven with Kevlar fibers, this passport holder is not only convenient, but extremely durable able to withstand all of your world travels.
Store jewelry, makeup, pills, or whatever you need in their own separate, but matching, travel bags. Each nylon bag is lined with water-resistant coating for any accidents that may happen during your travels.
