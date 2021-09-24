The Fenty Fam Sale has arrived just in time for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Through September 27, shoppers can enjoy 25% off sitewide. No code necessary.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other treats for shoppers. In addition to taking 25% off, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Lip set on orders of $65+ with code FENTYFAM. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Sept. 27th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

ET Style has been taking notes on the best Rihanna-level glam from the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show. From the hottest looks to the performances from Normani, Ricky Martin and more. Everything you need are just a few clicks away.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at Fenty Fam Sale right now.

Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 25% off.

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly. $24 (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. This cream blush shade is called Bikini Martini. $15 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Check out more of our Fenty faves:

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty The perfect gift for the beauty lover (or Rihanna fan) in your life -- save 25% on this brush set that includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120. $95 (REGULARLY $126) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Collection -- Shop the New Pieces Now

Rihanna Drops First Fenty Perfume

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum -- Free Sample with Orders $40 or More

We Found the Perfect Dupe for Meghan Markle’s Desk