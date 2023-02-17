Save 25% on Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes for Presidents' Day Weekend
The Nike Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering 25% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: MEMBERS25 through February 20. It's free to become a Nike member and snag the 25% off. However, non-members can still score select deals with code JOIN20 for 20% off.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.
High-rise relaxed-fit shorts are Nike's answer to the changing weather. These longer fleece-lined shorts will come in handy when it's cold outside.
Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
A bold print swoosh and a dash of color bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable.
The heavy fleece fabric on this Nike French terry crew sweatshirt will keep you warm through the chilly weather.
Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
This tank will keep you dry after an intense workout.
Surprise the kid in your life with a brand new pair of Nike's.
You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back.
Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes.
Get an additional 25% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit sneakers, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Need new walking shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.
Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials.
The oversized Nike parka leaves you plenty of room for layering and will keep you protected from wind and rain.
Featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra features a smooth, strappy design with built-in cups for breathability and support. When working out at the gym, you'll appreciate the high neckline of this sports bra.
