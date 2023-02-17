The Nike Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering 25% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: MEMBERS25 through February 20. It's free to become a Nike member and snag the 25% off. However, non-members can still score select deals with code JOIN20 for 20% off.

Become a Nike Member

Shop Nike Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.

Nike Pegasus 39 Nike Nike Pegasus 39 Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes. $135 $66 WITH CODE Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back. $52 $25 WITH CODE Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra Featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra features a smooth, strappy design with built-in cups for breathability and support. When working out at the gym, you'll appreciate the high neckline of this sports bra. $60 $28 WITH CODE Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop Ahead of Spring

'Air' Trailer Reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Nike Biopic

Amazon’s Best Apple Deals for Presidents Day: AirPods, iPads, and More

The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Are On Sale for All-Time Low Prices

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

Best Sneaker Deals for Women at Amazon: Adidas, New Balance, and More

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $50 Right Now

Save Up to 50% On lululemon's Workout Shoes — Blissfeel and Chargefeel

The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023