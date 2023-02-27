Save 25% On Samsonite's Stylish Carry-Ons and Checked Luggage Before Your Spring Break Trip
While you're planning your spring break getaway, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 25% off all of their best-selling suitcases. From carry-ons to large spinners, the Samsonite sale includes hard-working luggage with a focus on functionality that are also the best travel companions.
Now through Tuesday, February 28, you can score major luggage deals to travel in style. Whether you’re off on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. In fact, best-sellers from Samsonite are also celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand's suitcases on their travels.
From hardshell carryons to oversized duffle bags and toiletry kits, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. Ahead, shop the best Samsonite luggage deals before your spring break trip.
You can actually get 30% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel.
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Never confuse bags at the luggage carousel again with artfully designed Voltage bags that also resist abuse from baggage handling. The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity.
Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn.
Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized.
Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height.
Woven with Kevlar fibers, this passport holder is not only convenient, but extremely durable able to withstand all of your world travels.
Store jewelry, makeup, pills, or whatever you need in their own separate, but matching, travel bags. Each nylon bag is lined with water-resistant coating for any accidents that may happen during your travels.
