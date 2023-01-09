The start of a new year brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Beats, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the gadgets that are worth shopping. If you need to spend the Walmart gift card you got over the holidays or just looking for some gear to help support your New Year's resolutions, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.

Below, shop the best electronics deals available right now at Walmart for deep discounts on tech upgrades.

The Best TV Deals at Walmart

For streaming all of this year's new shows and the 2023 Super Bowl, you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

The Best Deals on Apple Products at Walmart

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

The Best Laptop Deals to Shop Now

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for upgrading your work from home setup. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14" Laptop Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14" Laptop For an affordable laptop that makes multitasking a breeze, the IdeaPad 1i has a super efficient Intel Pentium processor while boosting energy efficiency with 10 hours of battery life and rapid charge. This laptop includes Microsoft 365. $179 $129 Shop Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks. $279 $249 Shop Now

Walmart's Best Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of Beats earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. $150 $100 Shop Now

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. $60 $25 Shop Now

