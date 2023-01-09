Save Big On Electronics at Walmart With The Best Deals On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
The start of a new year brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.
The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Beats, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the gadgets that are worth shopping. If you need to spend the Walmart gift card you got over the holidays or just looking for some gear to help support your New Year's resolutions, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.
Below, shop the best electronics deals available right now at Walmart for deep discounts on tech upgrades.
The Best TV Deals at Walmart
For streaming all of this year's new shows and the 2023 Super Bowl, you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
The Samsung TV automatically upscales your favorite movies, shows, and sports events to 4K. Powered by Tizen, this smart TV lets you find content and navigate streaming services easily and Direct Lit backlighting technology sharpens visuals and improves clarity.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Best Deals on Apple Products at Walmart
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
The Best Laptop Deals to Shop Now
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for upgrading your work from home setup. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.
For an affordable laptop that makes multitasking a breeze, the IdeaPad 1i has a super efficient Intel Pentium processor while boosting energy efficiency with 10 hours of battery life and rapid charge. This laptop includes Microsoft 365.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.
Walmart's Best Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of Beats earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The 20 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale
The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon
The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Week
Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year
The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs
20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week
The Best Furniture Sales to Update Your Home for The New Year
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart