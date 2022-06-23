Save Big on Phones, TVs, Appliances and More with Samsung’s Weeklong Discover Sale Event
The Samsung Discover Summer Sale is happening now, and this quarterly sale event has epic daily deals on top-tier devices and appliances, including Galaxy S22 phones, the Frame TV, and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. If you've been eyeing the latest Samsung deals, now's the time to shop.
Now through Sunday, June 26, you can shop one of Samsung's biggest sales of the year. Samsung drops new deals daily, starting at 9 a.m. EDT, but the tech retailer's sale includes more than just daily deals. All week, there are deals on QLED 4K TVs, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, smartwatches, and even washer and dryer sets. You can also double your savings and get an additional 10% off your purchase when you shop two or more of these Discover Samsung spring sales event deals.
We've gathered the best Samsung deals to help you shop, including the QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV for a more cinematic experience while you watch your favorite movies. Best of all, many of these deals come with a free bonus product, such as a pair of new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or a Chromebook4 laptop.
Keep reading to check out the best Samsung tech deals that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get $100 instant Samsung Credit toward other offers, a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, a free Chromebook 4, and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit and free memory upgrade, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade.
Get free Galaxy Buds Live and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit on regular and cracked screens.
Save $1,120 on Samsung's latest 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest Galaxy Book ever and this lightweight laptop is also lightning fast. Lose yourself in your favorite content with vibrant cinematic-like viewing at 100% color volume whether you're working or watching a movie inside or in direct sunlight.
The Galaxy S21 FE's high quality display delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight. In addition to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, you also get a free Chromebook 4 with this purchase.
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in.
Keep track of a lot more than just the time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Plus, you can save $30 on the Bluetooth version of the smartwatch or save $50 instantly with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
Samsung notes that the 2022 version of the Neo QLED 4K TV "delivers an intensely realistic picture, even more immersive sound and a superior gaming experience." This new release is currently available for purchase, as are the other sizes of this Neo QLED 4K TV.
