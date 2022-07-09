Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung’s Frame TV Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and is currently on sale now at both Amazon and Samsung ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 next week. You can score the top-rated Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. The Amazon deals are available to everybody, regardless of your Amazon Prime membership status. With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are Frame TV deals you don’t want to miss to transform your living room. Ahead, get the best discounts on the Frame TV with Prime Day savings and the Samsung Summer Sale.

The Frame TV is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art. By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

