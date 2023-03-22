Shopping

Save Up to 30% On Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry for the Perfect New Spring Accessories

By Lauren Gruber
To welcome the new season with bright, timeless colors, Kate Spade just launched a can't-miss spring sale. It's time to restock your closet with some majorly marked-down Kate Spade goodness. Whether you're shopping for polished purses, Easter jewelry, or even a new phone case, you'll find huge Kate Spade deals to seamlessly transition your accessories to spring. 

Now through Tuesday, March 28, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase of $500 or more and 20% off your purchase of $200 or more with the code SPRING. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, wallets, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.   

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh your collection for a night on the town, an upcoming vacation or just need an everyday tote, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and accessories this week. 

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade spring deals. These picks would make gorgeous Mother's Day gifts and graduation gifts, too. 

Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody
Shade Crystal Embellished 3d Cloud Crossbody
Kate Spade
Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody

Kate Spade's new crossbody brings the rain and the shine. It features a 3D metallic cloud with crystals and 'raindrop' chain accents for a high-shine statement.

$498$398
WITH CODE SPRING
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag

Bring a beautiful bouquet wherever you go with top-handle bag embellished with colorful floral accents. 

$448$358
WITH CODE SPRING
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348$278
WITH CODE SPRING
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Kate Spade
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress

Get ready for spring. This midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$318
WITH CODE SPRING
Hudson Large Backpack
Hudson Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Hudson Large Backpack

Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. 

$358$286
WITH CODE SPRING
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$167
WITH CODE SPRING
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$195
WITH CODE SPRING

