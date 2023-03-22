To welcome the new season with bright, timeless colors, Kate Spade just launched a can't-miss spring sale. It's time to restock your closet with some majorly marked-down Kate Spade goodness. Whether you're shopping for polished purses, Easter jewelry, or even a new phone case, you'll find huge Kate Spade deals to seamlessly transition your accessories to spring.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Tuesday, March 28, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase of $500 or more and 20% off your purchase of $200 or more with the code SPRING. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, wallets, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh your collection for a night on the town, an upcoming vacation or just need an everyday tote, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and accessories this week.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade spring deals. These picks would make gorgeous Mother's Day gifts and graduation gifts, too.

Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Kate Spade Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Get ready for spring. This midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. $398 $318 WITH CODE SPRING Shop Now

Hudson Large Backpack Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. $358 $286 WITH CODE SPRING Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $167 WITH CODE SPRING Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $195 WITH CODE SPRING Shop Now

