Save Up to 30% on Stanley's Best-Selling Cups, Mugs, Bottles and More at this Labor Day Sale
Delivering quality drinkware and food storage since the early 1900s, Stanley has a long and proven track record of impressive products. Recently having a resurgence on TikTok, the internet just can't get enough of Stanley's insulated tumblers, mugs and bottles. Whether you're already part of the Stanley cult or you want to finally see what all the hype is about, you won't want to miss Stanley's Labor Day sale.
Now through Monday, September 4, Stanley is offering up to 30% off beat-selling drinkware with nearly 60 end-of-summer deals. You can score markdowns on insulated mugs that will keep your morning coffee extra hot or large quench-thirsting bottles to keep you cool and hydrated. There are even beer pitchers on sale that would be perfect for refreshing drinks during the upcoming tailgating season.
To help you make the most of this Labor Day sale, we've gathered all the best Stanley deals below. While the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher Tumbler is not marked down, there are plenty more Stanley products worth trying to refresh your drinkware and food container collection.
The mug's secure press-fit Tritan lid prevents splashes so you can sip easy in the kitchen, on the job, or around the campfire.
One of the best features of this one-handed insulated tumbler is that all of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Keep your beer cold from the first pour to the last sip with this stainless steel beer vessel.
You'll want this convenient pour-over set from Stanley on your next camping trip for a fresh cup of joe.
Keep your favorite foods hot or cold for up to 10 hours with this handy on-the-go food container with a built-in spork.
The one downside to insulated stainless steel bottles is they can be heavy. Stanley's Aerolight Transit Bottle is 33% lighter than their standard drinkware products.
This bottle is built big for all your big adventures. The folding handle allows you to take it anywhere. It’s also leakproof, packable and easy-to-pour which makes it a welcome companion at any tailgate or camp out.
Brew enough coffee for the whole gang with this Stanley French Press. The vacuum insulation can keep your java hot for up to four hours.
On top of keeping you beer cold and fizzy for up to eight hours, the mug has a built-in bottle opener.
This versatile wine tumbler is great for a morning latte or an after-work pick-me-up.
Keep large batches of liquid cold for 24 hours or hot for 18 hours with this large easy-pour vessel.
Yes, you do need a Stanley cocktail shaker set with two metal glasses for serving nestled inside.
Football season is almost here, and when game day comes, you'll love having this Stanley pitcher set on hand for extra-cold brewskis.
