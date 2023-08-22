If you haven’t heard of the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one. The 40-ounce tumblers have taken over social media with somewhat of a cult following on TikTok. While it holds an impressive amount of water, fits in your standard cup holder and comes in an array of colors, it sells out quickly. But we might have found something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.

We just discovered Hydrapeak's 40-ounce Voyager tumbler, and it looks so similar to the Stanley cup for nearly half the price. Currently on sale at Amazon for just $25, the tumbler has the same handy features as Stanley including cupholder compatibility and a built-in straw. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.

Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable water bottle, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

