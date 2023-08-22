The Best Stanley Tumbler Alternative Is On Sale for Just $25 at Amazon Right Now
If you haven’t heard of the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one. The 40-ounce tumblers have taken over social media with somewhat of a cult following on TikTok. While it holds an impressive amount of water, fits in your standard cup holder and comes in an array of colors, it sells out quickly. But we might have found something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.
We just discovered Hydrapeak's 40-ounce Voyager tumbler, and it looks so similar to the Stanley cup for nearly half the price. Currently on sale at Amazon for just $25, the tumbler has the same handy features as Stanley including cupholder compatibility and a built-in straw. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.
Hydrapeak's Voyager comes in ten stylish colors, including this icy lavender.
Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable water bottle, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products.
This tumbler's 2-in-1 lid allows you to use a straw or sip opening for cold or hot beverages.
If you prefer a traditional water bottle shape with unique prints, opt for the leak-proof artisan bottle.
This sports bottle has a removable rubber boot to keep in in place.
Not a fan of straw lids? Go for a water bottle with a chug lid instead.
The 4-in-1 design of this clever bottle functions as a bottle cooler, can cooler, slim can cooler, or regular water bottle.
Keep slim cans, such as hard seltzers, cold through daylight hours with this handy cooler.
Kids will love the two-tone colorways and neat design of these water bottles.
