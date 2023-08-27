Save Up to 30% on Stanley's Best-Selling Tumblers, Mugs and More at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
Delivering quality drinkware and food storage since the early 1900s, Stanley has a long and proven track record of impressive products. Recently having a resurgence on TikTok, the internet just can't get enough of Stanley's insulated tumblers, mugs and bottles. Whether you're already part of the Stanley cult or you want to finally see what all the hype is about, you won't want to miss Stanley's Labor Day sale at Amazon.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Stanley's best-selling drinkware with end-of-summer deals. You can score markdowns on insulated mugs that will keep your morning coffee extra hot or large quench-thirsting bottles to keep you cool and hydrated. There are even beer pitchers on sale that would be perfect for refreshing drinks during the upcoming tailgating season.
To help you make the most of this Amazon Labor Day sale, we've gathered all the best Stanley deals below. While the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher Tumbler is not marked down, there are plenty more Stanley products worth trying to refresh your drinkware and food container collection.
This Stanley tumbler ensures that you always have crisp, cold hydration in hand. The ergonomic shape and built-in flip straw mean you can sip easily and effortlessly. It snaps tight to stay fully leakproof.
The mug's secure press-fit Tritan lid prevents splashes so you can sip easy in the kitchen, on the job, or around the campfire.
One of the best features of this one-handed insulated tumbler is that all of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Keep your beer cold from the first pour to the last sip with this stainless steel beer vessel.
For those who take their coffee seriously, the Perfect-Brew Pour Over is thoughtfully designed to work with most Stanley mugs and bottles, so you can brew and go.
The one downside to insulated stainless steel bottles is they can be heavy. Stanley's Aerolight Transit Bottle is 33% lighter than their standard drinkware products.
This bottle is built big for all your big adventures. The folding handle allows you to take it anywhere. It’s also leakproof, packable and easy-to-pour which makes it a welcome companion at any tailgate or camp out.
On top of keeping you beer cold and fizzy for up to eight hours, the mug has a built-in bottle opener.
Keep large batches of liquid cold for 24 hours or hot for 18 hours with this large easy-pour vessel.
Football season is almost here, and when game day comes, you'll love having this Stanley pitcher set on hand for extra-cold brewskis.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
