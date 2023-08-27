Delivering quality drinkware and food storage since the early 1900s, Stanley has a long and proven track record of impressive products. Recently having a resurgence on TikTok, the internet just can't get enough of Stanley's insulated tumblers, mugs and bottles. Whether you're already part of the Stanley cult or you want to finally see what all the hype is about, you won't want to miss Stanley's Labor Day sale at Amazon.

Shop the Stanley Sale

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Stanley's best-selling drinkware with end-of-summer deals. You can score markdowns on insulated mugs that will keep your morning coffee extra hot or large quench-thirsting bottles to keep you cool and hydrated. There are even beer pitchers on sale that would be perfect for refreshing drinks during the upcoming tailgating season.

To help you make the most of this Amazon Labor Day sale, we've gathered all the best Stanley deals below. While the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher Tumbler is not marked down, there are plenty more Stanley products worth trying to refresh your drinkware and food container collection.

Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Stanley Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over For those who take their coffee seriously, the Perfect-Brew Pour Over is thoughtfully designed to work with most Stanley mugs and bottles, so you can brew and go. $26 $20 Shop Now

