Save Up to 40% on Adidas Golf Shoes, Shorts, and Polos to Help Dad Look Good On the Green
Whether Dad is just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear is a must. Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for Dad for less thanks to Amazon.
With Father's Day coming up quick, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel in honor of the father figure in your life. Shoppers can score discounts up to 40% off on best-selling Adidas golf shoes, shorts, polos and accessories.
From breathable golf shirts and to supportive golf shoes, Amazon's Adidas golf sale has exactly what you need to help Dad hit the golf course this summer in a fresh, new 'fit. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing from Amazon's under-the-radar sale to gift Dad this Father's Day. Plus, check out the best golf gifts that every golfer will actually use this year.
This water-repellent golf short with four-way stretch is perfect for Dad this summer.
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
This polo from Adidas is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this summer season.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
