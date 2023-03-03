Shopping

Save Up to 40% On So Many Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings Just in Time for Spring

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Alo Yoga Leggings Sale
Alo Yoga

If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for spring, now's the time. 

Deals on celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga are few and far between, but over 100 pairs of ultra comfortable and versatile leggings are on sale right now. Shoppers can save up to 40% on workout tights and yoga pants that can easily take you from an early morning gym session to a day running errands or lounging around the house.

Shop Alo Yoga Leggings Deals

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. The brand aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With impressive Alo Yoga legging deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop this weekend to help you get started. Below are our picks for must-have leggings you don't want to miss out on.

Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging
Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging
Alo Yoga
Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging

With an ultra-versatile ribbed performance look, the Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging is complete with a waist-snatching skinny band. 

$98$58
High-Waist Legit Legging
High-Waist Legit Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Legit Legging

The Legit Legging in smoothing Airbrush is perfect for the studio and all-day wear, with flat-locked seaming for comfort, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist.

$118$94
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging

Teched out for yoga and velvet-soft for whatever’s next, this staple does double duty.

$98$78
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging

Made from sculpting, smoothing Airlift, this sleek capri features a skinny waistband for a contoured silhouette and a hidden zip pocket to keep your key & cards.

$118$82
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging

These flared yoga pants are comfortable and the split hem at the front makes them easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day.

$118$83
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging

Add an extra layer of style to your leggings with subtle, sleek sheen and waist-cinching skinny waistband. 

$128$102
Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging
AIRLIFT LEGGING
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging

These leggings feel lightweight as they sculpt and smooth. Grab them now in black for 60% off. 

$118$82
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Slip into something a little fresher (and fashionable) this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging in faux leather — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 

$118$94

