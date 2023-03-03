If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for spring, now's the time.

Deals on celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga are few and far between, but over 100 pairs of ultra comfortable and versatile leggings are on sale right now. Shoppers can save up to 40% on workout tights and yoga pants that can easily take you from an early morning gym session to a day running errands or lounging around the house.

Shop Alo Yoga Leggings Deals

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. The brand aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With impressive Alo Yoga legging deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop this weekend to help you get started. Below are our picks for must-have leggings you don't want to miss out on.

High-Waist Legit Legging Alo Yoga High-Waist Legit Legging The Legit Legging in smoothing Airbrush is perfect for the studio and all-day wear, with flat-locked seaming for comfort, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist. $118 $94 Shop Now

Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging Made from sculpting, smoothing Airlift, this sleek capri features a skinny waistband for a contoured silhouette and a hidden zip pocket to keep your key & cards. $118 $82 Shop Now

Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging These flared yoga pants are comfortable and the split hem at the front makes them easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day. $118 $83 Shop Now

