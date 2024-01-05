Sales & Deals

Save Up to 46% on the Always Pan, Wonder Oven, and More from Our Place’s Last Chance Holiday Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:04 AM PST, January 5, 2024

The Our Place Holiday Sale is here until January 7 with big discounts on fan-favorite cookware for the new year.

Cult-favorite brand Our Place makes cookware and dinnerware that are as much pieces of home decor as they are useful additions to any kitchen. If you didn't get all the kitchen upgrades on your holiday wishlist, don't fret. Right now is actually one of the best times to refresh your cabinets with cookware you've been eyeing from Our Place at some of the lowest prices of the year. 

Now through Sunday, January 7, you can still enjoy the biggest savings of 2024 on all of Our Place's best-selling cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools. The Cast Iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and more of the brand's most popular kitchen tools are up to 46% off this weekend. 

For cookware that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, look no further than Our Place. From the iconic Always Pan to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and the newly released Wonder Oven, you can't go wrong with adding any of Our Place's stylish kitchen favorites to your collection.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best last chance deals to shop from the Our Place sale before they disappear next week.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. 

$150 $105

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors. 

$155 $120

Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot
Our Place

Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $125

Home Cook Duo

Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Home Cook Duo

Save $116 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $215

Mini Home Cook Duo

Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $175

Wonder Oven

Wonder Oven
Our Place

Wonder Oven

Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

$195 $175

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of ten different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. 

$270 $195

The Dream Cooker

The Dream Cooker
Our Place

The Dream Cooker

Whether you want fork-tender meats, flavorful broths or fluffy grains, the ultra-efficient Dream Cooker can make it happen in record time.

$250 $199

Cast Iron Cookware Set

Cast Iron Cookware Set
Our Place

Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's Black Friday sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $365

Cookware Set

Cookware Set
Our Place

Cookware Set

Try out new recipes this holiday season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating.

$565 $350

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place Last Chance Holiday Sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop more of our marked-down favorite kitchen must-haves below.

Main Plates

Main Plates
Our Place

Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50 $35

Side Bowls

Side Bowls
Our Place

Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45 $32

Mug Set

Mug Set
Our Place

Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four, so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40 $28

The Knife Trio Bundle

The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place

The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170 $99

