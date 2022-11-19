Save Up to 50% On Gorgeous Cookware and Bakeware for The Holidays During Great Jones' Black Friday Sale
Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Now through November 28, you can score up to 50% off ceramic bakeware and cookware, including the internet's favorite Dutch oven.
Great Jones’ colorful and functional cookware is loved by home cooks and professional chefs everywhere. Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down just in time for holiday dinners and family gatherings. With trendy colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves.
The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.
Ahead, check our favorite deals to shop from the Great Jones Black Friday sale.
Great Jones Black Friday Cookware Deals
On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.
Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage.
Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe.
Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small).
The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven.
Great Jones Black Friday Bakeware Deals
This is not your typical sheet pan that rusts and warps within a few months. The Holy Sheet is made with aluminized steel and reinforced with steel rods to help it last longer and has a nonstick ceramic coating that allows for easy cleanup. Plus, that distinct blue color is ideal for showing off your baked goods on Instagram.
Good mixing bowls go a long way. The Great Jones Stir Crazy set includes three stackable ceramic bowls that can be used in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.
The holidays are ripe for pie baking and gifting. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now
Ulta Early Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up to 50% On NuFace and Foreo
Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders Are On Sale Right Now for Black Friday
The 40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend
Save Up to $1,700 on Samsung Washers and Dryers for Black Friday 2022
Shop Samsung's Best Black Friday Deals on TVs, Phones, and Appliances
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off
Save Up to $800 on Mattresses During Casper's Black Friday Sale
The Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas During Wayfair's Black Friday Sale
The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products You Can Already Shop