Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Now through November 28, you can score up to 50% off ceramic bakeware and cookware, including the internet's favorite Dutch oven.

Great Jones’ colorful and functional cookware is loved by home cooks and professional chefs everywhere. Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down just in time for holiday dinners and family gatherings. With trendy colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves.

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Ahead, check our favorite deals to shop from the Great Jones Black Friday sale.

Great Jones Black Friday Cookware Deals

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $110 Buy Now

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $280 $155 Buy Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $390 $225 Buy Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $375 Buy Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $130 Buy Now

Great Jones Black Friday Bakeware Deals

Holy Sheet Great Jones Great Jones Holy Sheet Great Jones This is not your typical sheet pan that rusts and warps within a few months. The Holy Sheet is made with aluminized steel and reinforced with steel rods to help it last longer and has a nonstick ceramic coating that allows for easy cleanup. Plus, that distinct blue color is ideal for showing off your baked goods on Instagram. $40 $30 Buy Now

Stir Crazy Great Jones Stir Crazy Good mixing bowls go a long way. The Great Jones Stir Crazy set includes three stackable ceramic bowls that can be used in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. $95 $60 Buy Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The holidays are ripe for pie baking and gifting. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors. $50 $25 Buy Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $75 $40 Buy Now

