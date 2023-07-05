Save Up to 50% on New Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men With These Amazon Prime Day Deals
The height of golf season is here, which means it’s time to update your golf wardrobe. Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game.
Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals that are already available now.
Prime Day 2023 is less than a week away and it's one of the best times of the year to save on everything, including golf gear. Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, shorts and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.
Best Prime Day Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
These shoes feature a BOOST midsole that returns energy with every step. The 360Wrap design locks in and supports your feet through 18 holes and beyond.
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
Best Prime Day Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel
Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.
Perfect for sunny summer days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.
This water-repellent golf short with four-way stretch is perfect for Dad this summer.
This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course.
The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up.
This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.
