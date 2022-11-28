There are a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals to choose from today, but Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Estee Lauder, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Cyber Monday steals as an extra perk.

If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that make great gifts, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter.

Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replenish any staples that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting. Get up to 50% off beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart.

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Skincare Deals

FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Sephora FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin. $329 $230 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2 Sephora Foreo UFO 2 Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website. $299 $150 Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set This luxury beauty set from Sephora contains a little bit of everything you'll need for a day out. The six-piece set includes GUERLAIN L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick, shu uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, Saint Jane Beauty Serum Calming Treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, and a Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum voucher. $65 $33 Shop Now

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Hair Care Deals

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

