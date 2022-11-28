Shopping

Save Up to 50% On Olaplex, Pat McGrath, and More With The 15 Best Deals from Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sephora Black Friday Sale 2022
Sephora

There are a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals to choose from today, but Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Estee Lauder, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Cyber Monday steals as an extra perk. 

Shop All Sephora Deals

If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that make great gifts, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter. 

Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replenish any staples that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting. Get up to 50% off beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart. 

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Skincare Deals

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
Sephora
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

This super serum works all night so you can wake up with hydrated, plump skin. Reduce the look of multiple signs of aging for skin that looks smoother and more radiant. 

$110$83
FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device
Bear Smart Microcurrent Facial Firming
Sephora
FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device

Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.

$329$230
Dr. Jart+ Healthy Glow Kit
Dr. Jart+ Healthy Glow Kit
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Healthy Glow Kit

Save on this gift set, which includes a Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Sheet Mask, Ceramidin Cream, Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, and Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask. 

$65$48
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

This fluffy, lightweight cream boasts hyaluronic acid properties and provides hydration for skin for up to 72 hours, according to the retailer.

$54$27
Foreo UFO 2
Foreo UFO 2
Sephora
Foreo UFO 2

Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website.

$299$150
fresh Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skincare Set
Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skincare Set
Sephora
fresh Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skincare Set

Wrapped in cute holiday packaging, this set from fresh contains a mini toner, a mini serum, and full-size face cream. It makes a great holiday present, but it's also a great gift to get yourself. 

$57$43
Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set
Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set

This luxury beauty set from Sephora contains a little bit of everything you'll need for a day out. The six-piece set includes GUERLAIN L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick, shu uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, Saint Jane Beauty Serum Calming Treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, and a Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum voucher.

$65$33
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
Sephora
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil

Give yourself a sun kissed glow while moisturizing your skin with this scented nourishing oil. As a bonus, this product is also vegan and cruelty-free.

$38$32

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Hair Care Deals

Olaplex No. 3 & No. 8 Hair Repair Remedies Set
Olaplex No. 3 & No. 8 Hair Repair Remedies Set
Sephora
Olaplex No. 3 & No. 8 Hair Repair Remedies Set

Olaplex's hair repair treatment duo includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen hair. The No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask works to intensely moisturize and add shine.

$56$39
amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set
amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set
Sephora
amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set

If you get a professional blow out to straighten your hair, this set from amika gives you all the products you need to do it at home. The set comes with a 2-in-1 blow dryer and straightening brush, bond repair shampoo and conditioner, detangler, dry shampoo, and an instant shine mask. 

$150$113
Gisou Prime and Shine Holiday Set
Gisou Prime and Shine Holiday Set
Sephora
Gisou Prime and Shine Holiday Set

Say goodbye to frizzy, dry hair this winter with the moisturizing hair set from Gisou. The set includes a full-sized Propolis Infused Polishing Primer for soft, shiny hair and a travel-size Honey Infused Hair Oil along with a limited-edition comb.

$56$39
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set
Sephora
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set

Great for dry damaged hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner softens hair and tames frizz. It also comes with a hydrating mask and The Comb No. 002 for healthy hair. 

$125$98

Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Shine bright like a diamond wearing this coppery highlighter from Fenty Beauty. Wear it to a holiday party for an upscale glitzy look. 

$40$27
PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in Modern Woman
PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in Modern Woman
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in Modern Woman

This lipstick is super pigmented while still being light weight. Swipe on this lilac color shade for a fun and funky look this holiday season. 

$39$27
Ciaté London Dewy Blush
Ciaté London Dewy Blush
Sephora
Ciaté London Dewy Blush

This gel-balm will give you rosy cheeks and a natural glow. Unlike powder blushes, this blush gives a shiny, glassy finish. 

$22$11

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

Amazon Beauty Haul: The Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2022

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Save on Crest 3D Whitestrips and More Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon

The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Women: Tatcha, The Ordinary & More

The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

15 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love

 