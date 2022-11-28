Save Up to 50% On Olaplex, Pat McGrath, and More With The 15 Best Deals from Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale
There are a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals to choose from today, but Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Estee Lauder, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Cyber Monday steals as an extra perk.
If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that make great gifts, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter.
Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replenish any staples that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting. Get up to 50% off beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart.
Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Skincare Deals
This super serum works all night so you can wake up with hydrated, plump skin. Reduce the look of multiple signs of aging for skin that looks smoother and more radiant.
Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.
Save on this gift set, which includes a Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Sheet Mask, Ceramidin Cream, Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, and Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask.
This fluffy, lightweight cream boasts hyaluronic acid properties and provides hydration for skin for up to 72 hours, according to the retailer.
Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website.
Wrapped in cute holiday packaging, this set from fresh contains a mini toner, a mini serum, and full-size face cream. It makes a great holiday present, but it's also a great gift to get yourself.
This luxury beauty set from Sephora contains a little bit of everything you'll need for a day out. The six-piece set includes GUERLAIN L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick, shu uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, Saint Jane Beauty Serum Calming Treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, and a Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum voucher.
Give yourself a sun kissed glow while moisturizing your skin with this scented nourishing oil. As a bonus, this product is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Hair Care Deals
Olaplex's hair repair treatment duo includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen hair. The No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask works to intensely moisturize and add shine.
If you get a professional blow out to straighten your hair, this set from amika gives you all the products you need to do it at home. The set comes with a 2-in-1 blow dryer and straightening brush, bond repair shampoo and conditioner, detangler, dry shampoo, and an instant shine mask.
Say goodbye to frizzy, dry hair this winter with the moisturizing hair set from Gisou. The set includes a full-sized Propolis Infused Polishing Primer for soft, shiny hair and a travel-size Honey Infused Hair Oil along with a limited-edition comb.
Great for dry damaged hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner softens hair and tames frizz. It also comes with a hydrating mask and The Comb No. 002 for healthy hair.
Sephora's Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals
Shine bright like a diamond wearing this coppery highlighter from Fenty Beauty. Wear it to a holiday party for an upscale glitzy look.
This lipstick is super pigmented while still being light weight. Swipe on this lilac color shade for a fun and funky look this holiday season.
This gel-balm will give you rosy cheeks and a natural glow. Unlike powder blushes, this blush gives a shiny, glassy finish.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
