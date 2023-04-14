Save Up to 50% On Outdoor Voices Leggings and More Activewear Essentials — But Only This Weekend
Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress five years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best everyday essentials. Beginning today, Outdoor Voices is bringing back its OV Extra Sale, so you can get a discount on tried and true styles before they're gone forever. Save up to 50% on your favorite leggings, sports bras, tennis dresses, and more.
This weekend only, the limited-time Outdoor Voices sale is perfect for revamping your workout wardrobe for the warmer days ahead. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.
Whether you want to stock up on leggings that Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush love, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, hurry to snag Outdoor Voices bestsellers for less. From bras to the brand's famous colorblock leggings and shirts for men, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale below.
The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.
What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods.
Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit.
This summer staple has a hint of stretch, making the classic fit tank perfect for everything.
Play tennis year round in Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress designed for the courts. Made in Textured Compression, the Court Dress features the Double Time Bra on top, Court Skort on the bottom, and cutout details.
The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design.
RELATED CONTENT:
30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring
These Leggings on Amazon Look Just Like lululemon Align for Only $23
Shop the Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget
lululemon's Best-Selling Align Leggings Are Now Available for $59
Shop the Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear
Save Up to 50% On The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings
Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark
Save Up to 40% On So Many Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings This Weekend