Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress five years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best everyday essentials. Beginning today, Outdoor Voices is bringing back its OV Extra Sale, so you can get a discount on tried and true styles before they're gone forever. Save up to 50% on your favorite leggings, sports bras, tennis dresses, and more.

Shop the OV Extra Sale

This weekend only, the limited-time Outdoor Voices sale is perfect for revamping your workout wardrobe for the warmer days ahead. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.

Whether you want to stock up on leggings that Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush love, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, hurry to snag Outdoor Voices bestsellers for less. From bras to the brand's famous colorblock leggings and shirts for men, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale below.

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $59 Shop Now

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods. $118 $69 Shop Now

SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. $98 $59 Shop Now

CloudKnit Tank Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Tank This summer staple has a hint of stretch, making the classic fit tank perfect for everything. $52 $24 Shop Now

Court Dress Outdoor Voices Court Dress Play tennis year round in Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress designed for the courts. Made in Textured Compression, the Court Dress features the Double Time Bra on top, Court Skort on the bottom, and cutout details. $108 $74 Shop Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 $28 Shop Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $59 Shop Now

