Amazon just unveiled that Prime Day 2023 will be returning October 11 and 12, but the retailer has wasted no time in launching early deals. Ahead of the huge shopping event, Amazon is offering tons of high-quality vacuum deals — especially robot vacuums deals — and Shark products specifically are always a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess left behind, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark cleaning tools right now.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Shark robot vacuums and mops available ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms. $600 $474 Shop Now

Best Shark Mop Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon Shark Steam Pocket Mop The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results. $90 $60 Shop Now

