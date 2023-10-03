Shop early Prime Day deals on Shark robot vacuums to make cleaning your home easier.
Amazon just unveiled that Prime Day 2023 will be returning October 11 and 12, but the retailer has wasted no time in launching early deals. Ahead of the huge shopping event, Amazon is offering tons of high-quality vacuum deals — especially robot vacuums deals — and Shark products specifically are always a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.
Right now, you can save up to 50% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess left behind, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark cleaning tools right now.
Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Shark robot vacuums and mops available ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event.
Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Get 32% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum
The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum effectively removes debris from every corner and crevice in your home. Plus, you can control it with the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant.
Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.
Best Shark Mop Deals
Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop
For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.
Shark S5003D Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop
The Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop features Steam Blaster technology and double sided dirt grip washable pads for effective steaming and mopping.
Shark S3973D Lift-Away 2-in-1 Pro Steam Pocket Mop
This 2-in-1 steam pocket mop is designed with a detachable handheld steamer and three levels Intelligent Steam Control for effortless dusting, mopping and scrubbing.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
