Shopping

Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon's Holiday Dash

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at the Amazon Holiday Dash event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash sale, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dyekids shoes, bras, underwear, watchesleggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote
Amazon
Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure.

REGULARLY $149

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also is 70% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $86.88

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Amazon
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $200 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff

This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!

ORIGINALLY $109.40

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit.

REGULARLY $195

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 164 Deals You Can Still Shop Today At Amazon

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Amazon's Holiday Dash: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Save an Extra 20% on Clearance Items

Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags Jewelry & More

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Hutton Handbag Collaboration

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More

Even After Prime Day, These Frye Handbags Are $100s Off at Amazon

The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Post Prime Day

Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 70% Off Designer Watches -- Apple, Movado, Garmin, Movado & More