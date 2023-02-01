Sales on high-quality outerwear can be hard to find this time of year with spring and summer usually being best for snagging winter gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or your winter wardrobe is looking a bit drab, Backcountry has their biggest winter sale going on right now. Backcountry's Semi Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off top brands, including The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Columbia, and more.

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out winter boots, or grab some ski gear for your next trip to the slopes, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Save on everything from the famous North Face fleece jackets to Pendleton shackets at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a new pair of snow boots for the next winter storm or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. And if you need base layers, bib overalls or insulated coats to shred the gnar, the Backcountry sale also has top-of-the-line yet affordable ski gear.

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Semi Annual Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, ski, hike or hibernate on the couch this winter.

Best Backcountry Winter Sale Deals for Women

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Backcountry Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket The brown fuzzy fabric reminds us of a teddy bear and who wouldn't want to wear something as fluffy as the beloved stuffed animal? All five colors and patterns of this jacket are discounted right now. $229 $137 Shop Now

Patagonia Powder Town Beanie Backcountry Patagonia Powder Town Beanie Keep your ears warm and retain heat while wearing this adorable beanie. There are seven colors and patterns to choose from and they all have the same retro style with a fuzzy pom-pom. $49 $29 Shop Now

Stoic Corduroy Overshirt Backcountry Stoic Corduroy Overshirt Wear this corduroy shirt on its own or as a layer on a chilly day. The relaxed fit button-up comes in violet or light pink. $79 $47 Shop Now

Best Backcountry Winter Sale Deals for Men

Pendleton Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket Backcountry Pendleton Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket The shacket, a jacket and shirt mix, has been the a popular outerwear choice this season for cool days. We love this shacket with a Southwestern pattern on the outside and a sherpa lining inside. $269 $148 Shop Now

