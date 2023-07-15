Save Up to 60% on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding During the Summer Sale
If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your bed, Tuft & Needle's Summer Sale is here with huge savings on customer-favorite mattresses and sheet sets. Featuring discounts up to 60% off, you can save hundreds on top-rated mattresses designed to give you the best night's sleep.
With Tuft & Needle's weekly summer deals, foam and hybrid mattresses are on sale starting as low as $298. This week only, the Legacy Hybrid Mattress, which offers bounce-back support and comfort, and the cooling and heat-wicking Original Mattress are both steeply discounted. Made with T&N Adaptive foam, Tuft & Needle mattresses provide personalized softness, support, and heat regulation.
Ahead, shop the best summer mattress deals and save on bedding from the Tuft & Needle sale before it's too late.
T&N Adaptive foam perfectly mixes with springs for bounce-back support, contouring comfort, and the best motion control, plus a quilted pillow top.
The 10-inch firm Original is made of breathable and contouring Adaptive foam that provides pressure point relief, bounce-back support and breathability.
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, this Twin & Twin XL duvet cover is made of T&N's best-selling cotton for a crisp, smooth feel.
These sheets bring home the classic look and crisp feel of a freshly made hotel bed. With a strong yet breathable weave, these cooling sheets are crafted to last and get softer with each wash.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Summer Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now
Save Up to $800 on Organic Mattresses at Avocado's Summer Sale
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Loungewear Is Up to 25% Off
Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers
The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better
10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web