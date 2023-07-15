If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your bed, Tuft & Needle's Summer Sale is here with huge savings on customer-favorite mattresses and sheet sets. Featuring discounts up to 60% off, you can save hundreds on top-rated mattresses designed to give you the best night's sleep.

Shop the Summer Sale

With Tuft & Needle's weekly summer deals, foam and hybrid mattresses are on sale starting as low as $298. This week only, the Legacy Hybrid Mattress, which offers bounce-back support and comfort, and the cooling and heat-wicking Original Mattress are both steeply discounted. Made with T&N Adaptive foam, Tuft & Needle mattresses provide personalized softness, support, and heat regulation.

Ahead, shop the best summer mattress deals and save on bedding from the Tuft & Needle sale before it's too late.

Legacy Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress T&N Adaptive foam perfectly mixes with springs for bounce-back support, contouring comfort, and the best motion control, plus a quilted pillow top. $1,395 $1,186 Shop Now

Percale Sheet Set, Twin/Twin XL Tuft & Needle Percale Sheet Set, Twin/Twin XL These sheets bring home the classic look and crisp feel of a freshly made hotel bed. With a strong yet breathable weave, these cooling sheets are crafted to last and get softer with each wash. $160 $96 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Summer Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

Save Up to $800 on Organic Mattresses at Avocado's Summer Sale

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Loungewear Is Up to 25% Off

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now