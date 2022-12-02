Save Up to 60% On Winter's Favorite Handbag Trends and Stylish Holiday Gifts from Kate Spade
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where discounts are being offered on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time for to shop for stylish holiday gifts, the Kate Spade sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code GIFT — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
Now through December 6, shoppers can take 20% off Kate Spade orders over $200, 30% off when you spend more than $500 and 40% off orders over $750. Plus, sale styles are marked down up to 60% off. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
To get started on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.
Best Kate Spade Handbag Deals
Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.
In a wintry forest green hue, this croc satchel is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.
For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town.
Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized.
Add a luxurious feel to any look this winter with a bucket bag crafted from sumptuous faux fur.
With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward.
For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.
A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 12 Best Beauty Gift Sets to Shop from Sephora Before They Sell Out
35 Best Gift Ideas Under $100 We're Adding to Our Cart
20 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100
15 Best Board Games and Puzzles for Family Fun On A Cozy Night Indoors
Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale
14 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For
The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now