One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where discounts are being offered on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time for to shop for stylish holiday gifts, the Kate Spade sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code GIFT — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.

Shop Kate Spade's Sale

Now through December 6, shoppers can take 20% off Kate Spade orders over $200, 30% off when you spend more than $500 and 40% off orders over $750. Plus, sale styles are marked down up to 60% off. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To get started on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.

Best Kate Spade Handbag Deals

Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote Kate Spade Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. $358 $286 WITH CODE GIFT Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $278 WITH CODE GIFT Shop Now

Knott Commuter Laptop Bag Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. $348 $278 WITH CODE GIFT Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

