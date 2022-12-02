Shopping

Save Up to 60% On Winter's Favorite Handbag Trends and Stylish Holiday Gifts from Kate Spade

By Lauren Gruber
Kate Spade Holiday Sale
Kate Spade

One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where discounts are being offered on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time for to shop for stylish holiday gifts, the Kate Spade sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code GIFT — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. 

Shop Kate Spade's Sale

Now through December 6, shoppers can take 20% off Kate Spade orders over $200, 30% off when you spend more than $500 and 40% off orders over $750. Plus, sale styles are marked down up to 60% off. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

To get started on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now. 

Best Kate Spade Handbag Deals

Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Kate Spade
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody

Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.

$298$238
WITH CODE GIFT
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel

In a wintry forest green hue, this croc satchel is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.

$398$318
WITH CODE GIFT
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote

For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. 

$358$286
WITH CODE GIFT
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$278
WITH CODE GIFT
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag

Add a luxurious feel to any look this winter with a bucket bag crafted from sumptuous faux fur. 

$398$318
WITH CODE GIFT
Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Commuter Laptop Bag

With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$348$278
WITH CODE GIFT
Gramercy Shearling Medium Satchel
Gramercy Shearling Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Gramercy Shearling Medium Satchel
$478$382
WITH CODE GIFT
Roulette North South Crossbody
Roulette North South Crossbody
Kate Spade
Roulette North South Crossbody

For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.

$178$89
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.

$178$125
Purl Pearl Embellished Small Bucket Bag
Purl Pearl Embellished Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Pearl Embellished Small Bucket Bag

$428$342
WITH CODE GIFT

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

