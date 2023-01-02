Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets for The New Year With This End-of-Season Sale
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your accessories for 2023, the Kate Spade End-of-Season Sale is offering an extra 50% off items on sale with the code 50OFF at checkout.
Until midnight tonight, January 2, shoppers can score up to 70% off Kate Spade winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
To transition your closet into the new year, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.
Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.
Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town.
Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized.
Stylishly dodge the puddles in these Kate Spade rain boots.
RELATED CONTENT:
35 Best Gift Ideas Under $100 We're Adding to Our Cart
20 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100
15 Best Board Games and Puzzles for Family Fun On A Cozy Night Indoors
Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale
14 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For
The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now