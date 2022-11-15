Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Genuine leather purses are one of our favorite gifts to give and receive during the holiday season — they're durable, more sustainable than faux leather, and feel especially luxurious. Now through Monday, November 21, Michael Kors' Black Friday Sneak Peek 2022 has so many genuine leather bags on sale for up to 75% off, from the iconic Mercer crossbody bag for $79 to the $99 Lita two-tone purse.
Available in nine colors including this festive hunter green, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Not in the market for a new purse? Michael Kors is also offering steep discounts on affordable luxuries such as leather boots and wool-blend coats during the brand's early Black Friday sale. Beat the Black Friday shopping rush and secure one of the best fashion deals of the season. Next week, be sure to check out Michael Kors for new deals on perfect gifts at even more perfect prices.
Ahead, shop our favorite Michael Kors handbag, coat, and shoe deals from the Black Friday Sneak Peek.
The versatile medium Mercer features a zippered center compartment and three card pockets.
A classic riding boot will never go out of style, especially when made with 100% genuine leather.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
If anyone on your list is in need of a new work tote, this Saffiano leather tote is a timeless option.
The belt detail on this wool-blend winter coat subtly defines your waist so your figure doesn't get lost in layered knits.
This petite bag will take you from day to night with a glamorous gold chain and playful two-tone leather.
Made of 100% Saffiano leather, this simple bag has plenty of pockets making it ideal for everyday use.
Sherpa boots are everywhere this season, and these fluffy shoes look deliciously warm for winter.
A great gift for men and women alike, this leather backpack is especially useful as a travel or work bag.
Any man in your life will appreciate this sleek bifold wallet with a coin pouch and plenty of card slots.
For logo lovers, this slim crossbody bag is an adorable option for under $80.
This simple tote-style bag is elevated with a gold chain strap and gold feet.
Stay warm while looking cool with this eye-catching shiny puffer jacket.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
