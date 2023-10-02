Sales & Deals

Save Up to 90% on Kate Spade's Fall-Ready Handbags with Double Discounts, Today Only

Kate Spade Fall
Kate Spade
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 4:50 PM PDT, October 2, 2023

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale has huge savings on best-selling handbag styles for fall. Take an extra 30% off until midnight.

It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack for fall days around the city, Kate Spade Surprise is dishing out double discounts on best-selling handbag designs. 

Purses, totes, satchels, backpacks and crossbody bags are on sale for up to 60% off sitewide. Until midnight tonight, you can take an extra 30% off nearly 60 different Kate Spade handbags and wallets. Just use the code SAVEMORE at checkout to unlock the additional savings. 

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

With fall finally here, there is no better time to upgrade your wardrobe with a new handbag that will perfectly match any stylishly cozy look. From large totes with multiple compartments to chic shoulder bags that hold all your essentials, you're bound to find a bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a fall wedding guest dress or office-ready look.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale before the deals are gone tomorrow.

Emmie Flap Crossbody

Emmie Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise

Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody from Kate Spade.

$299 $84

With code SAVEMORE

Shop Now

Mulberry Street Lise Satchel

Mulberry Street Lise Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise

Mulberry Street Lise Satchel

This elegant satchel with top handle and detachable straps looks incredibly polished.  

$379 $152

Shop Now

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

Perry Leather Laptop Tote
Kate Spade Surprise

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote for its quality.

$459 $129

With code SAVEMORE

Shop Now

Rosie Crossbody

Rosie Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise

Rosie Crossbody

Kate Spade's Rosie Crossbody bag is made of pebbled leather and features an interior front zip and back slip pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$399 $160

Shop Now

Weston Shoulder Bag

Weston Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise

Weston Shoulder Bag

The chic and functional Weston Shoulder Bag comes in five different colors to perfectly match your fall looks. 

$399 $112

With code SAVEMORE

Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack

Leila Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Surprise

Leila Dome Backpack

Backpacks are meant for more than just algebra class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets.

$399 $112

With code SAVEMORE

Shop Now

