Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, underwent a difficult journey to welcome their son, True Legend, but neither woman regrets a single moment. ET visited the couple at their Atlanta home last month, where they opened up about how they decided on Da Brat carrying their son and reflected on the trials and tribulations that led to their "miracle" child.

"I love it. I love being a mom," the rapper, whose legal name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, gushed to ET's Kevin Frazier. "It is a job though, you know, but I love being a mom. I feel super blessed that God chose me to be somebody's parent. After all these years, I didn't think it was in the cards for me, so I'm ecstatic about it."

Da Brat and Judy welcomed their little one on July 6 after revealing the 49-year-old's pregnancy in February -- a day before their first wedding anniversary. Judy is already a mother of three, but True is Da Brat's first.

The couple has been candid about the complications that plagued their numerous attempts to have a baby. Da Brat previously revealed that Judy suffered "major health complications" after her egg retrieval procedure, and Da Brat also had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before her embryo transfer procedure and, subsequently, a miscarriage.

The tumultuous road has made the couple "appreciate the blessing more," Da Brat told ET.

Getty Images

"My wife had blood clots in her lungs, [and] she ended up with an enlarged heart, blood thinners [and] hospitalized," the rapper shared, surmising that the hormones from the subcutaneous injections caused Judy's condition. "And then I ended up having polyps in my uterus and fibroids and all kinds of things. You got to make sure you get checked out... But you know, those are the things that you have to go through."

She adds, "It's not an easy process. The first embryo transfer was successful, but I miscarried and that was devastating. But we decided to keep going."

"We understood that it was, you know, it was risky because we were both over 40, but... I feel like anything that she wants in this life, she deserves," Judy told ET. "I will do anything to make that happen. She's one of the most nurturing people that I know, and I felt like, 'Who better to be a mother?' And she hadn't."

The CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products recalled having a conversation about children when the pair began dating, noting that although she initially expected to carry their child, she was ecstatic to watch Da Brat experience pregnancy.

"I felt like she deserved the full experience... I knew she would love and appreciate all the parts of it. You know, like, finally seeing the baby and ultrasound and finally feeling the baby kick and the relationship that you've developed while growing a baby inside of you," she said.

Da Brat agreed that she couldn't be happier with the decision.

"I just see him and hold him and look at him and I give him the face and try to breathe his air," the rapper gushed about her 3-month-old. "I can't believe he came out of my body... You do it, and you're in the process, and when you see [him.] He's our little miracle drop like, we beat the odds."

She continued, "He is everything. It's just the best feeling in the world. I've never been so in love. It is like, you can't even describe it."

Fans will get a front-row seat to the couple's journey welcoming their son in Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special. In a supertease released last month, fans got a first look at the five-part special that will chronicle their journey as the couple welcome and bring home their baby boy.

"I'm very grateful that we're able to show people what we go through," Da Brat told ET about the upcoming special and their WE tv reality show, Brat Loves Judy. "I hated it at first because I'm like, I'm supposed to have some swag. I'm not trying to show people me being vulnerable. And me crying and, you know, [her] fussing at me -- I'm supposed to be fussing."

The rapper confessed that she initially rejected the concept, pushing back against bringing their relationship onto the small screen. "I was not willing at first. I was like, I don't want to do this. We don't even fuss like this in real life a lot. And now we fussing on camera, and these cameras are rolling. We need to stop these cameras and work it out so we can be OK; then we'll figure out the camera thing after that and do what we're gonna do for the camera."

It was her wife who encouraged the rapper to open up in front of the cameras despite her initial discomfort. "I'm used to it now, but I would cringe when I would watch it," Da Brat admitted. "I would be like, can we not show me crying all the time? I'm never gonna be able to sell like a gangster rap again, they're gonna be like, 'Whatever, Brat can't do nothing. She gone cry in the middle of fussing about it.'"

Of course, now the couple are pros at sharing their lives with their fans. They tied the knot in an extravagant wedding on Feb. 22, which they shared with fans on season 2 of their reality series. The upcoming special serves as a five-part follow-up to the lavish celebration that led them to the next big step in their relationship -- growing their family.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Looking back on their journey and thinking ahead to celebrating Da Brat's 50th birthday in April and their son's first birthday in July, the couple gushed about how complete their lives feel thanks to their newest addition.

"I couldn't ask for anything else. I don't need anything else, I don't want for anything else, I don't want for anything," Da Brat shared. "I'm content. To have somebody love me the way [Judy] does and then to have a son who I love and that we love and that loves us and is just ours, from us... what else can you ask for?"

She added, "I've traveled the world, I've been on thousands of different stages across the country, I've performed for millions of people all over. Radio, TV; I've done more than normal people do in a lifetime. And then to find love and fall in love and get married and have a child? That's everything. What else is there to do, you know? So, I just want to live life and love my wife and my child and enjoy my family, and that's it."

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special premieres Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on WE tv.

