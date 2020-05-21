A popular item is back on the menu at Starbucks: color-changing reusable cups.

The world's largest coffee chain is creating buzz by rolling out jewel-tone and confetti-flecked plastic cups that transform hues when a cold beverage is poured inside. They're not for sale -- yet -- on Starbucks' site, but they're available inside select stores. A dedicated Instagram account has been posting sightings and what we're calling "cupdates."

Why is this a big deal (and why are people already hawking them on eBay)? In March, Starbucks suspended the use of reusable personal cups and tumblers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, the new color-changing cups and other summer-inspired merchandise will be available across the U.S. later this month.

More than just a sturdier way to inhale your caffeinated beverage, Starbucks' reusable mugs and tumblers are part of the company's long-running sustainability efforts. They began offering a 10-cent reusable discount back in 1985 and their own $1 reusable cups in 2013. In 2018 alone, the use of reusable cups at Starbucks saved more than 42 million disposables.

Until we can get our hands on Starbucks' fun and eco-friendly cups, shop our favorite reusable tumblers below.

Color Changing Cups Astor Amazon Color Changing Cups Astor At first glance, these stackable color-changing cups look impressively close to the Starbucks version. You can even write your own slightly misspelled name on the side. $27.99 at Amazon

16-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Corkcicle Corkcicle 16-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Corkcicle If you're into the confetti flecks of the Starbucks cup, this Corkcicle option is a stylish stand-in. It'll keep your chilled drinks cool and your warm drinks hot. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers in Rainbow Titanium Brümate Brümate Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers in Rainbow Titanium Brümate With a wine canteen that holds (and keeps chilled) a whole bottle of wine and two tumblers with snap-on lids, you will get lots of use out of this colorful set. Promise. REGULARLY $84.99 $69.99 at Brümate

24-Oz. Color Changing Tumbler ArtMinds Michaels 24-Oz. Color Changing Tumbler ArtMinds These color-changing tumblers are another good dupe of Starbucks' version, and they're super affordable. Choose from aqua, pink, white and yellow. REGULARLY $4.99 $3.99 at Michaels

24-Piece Plastic Tumbler Set with Straws Pillowfort Target 24-Piece Plastic Tumbler Set with Straws Pillowfort This set of eight cups was designed for kids, adults who don't want to lug around a full-size cup -- and anyone who tends to lose stuff easily. $7.99 at Target

Sign up for more stories like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales: Best Deals to Buy Online

Shop Society6's Memorial Day Sale -- Wall Art, Phone Cases and More

The Best Sandals on Sale Right Now