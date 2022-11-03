Shopping

Sephora Holiday Sale 2022: The 15 Best Deals for Beauty Insiders to Shop Right Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Sephora VIB Sale
Sephora

Beauty lovers rejoice, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022 is now open to all shoppers. Depending on your Sephora rewards membership status, you can save 10 to 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. These savings will last until November 7 and the deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday. 

Sephora rarely has sitewide discounts, so the Holiday Savings Event is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replace any items that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting.

If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has an impressive list of gift sets from major brands, like the Dewy Skin Essentials Set from Tatcha or a gorgeous blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. And this year, for those who want to splurge, you can even use your discount on one Dyson product, like the innovative and highly regarded Dyson Airwrap.

With all the prestige beauty products, designer skincare brands, and bundled gift sets perfect for the holidays at Sephora, it's hard to know where to start shopping during this incredible event. Below, check out ET's top picks to put in your cart during the Sephora Holiday Savings Event before the sale ends Monday, November 7. 

Sephora's Best Holiday Skincare Deals

Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set
Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set

Laneige is known for their celebrity-favorite overnight sleeping mask that keeps dry, cracked lips at bay even in the bitter cold. Now you can get the overnight mask for your nighttime needs and a glowy hydrating balm for daytime use in this cute set.

$21$15
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

Tatcha is a luxury Japanese skincare company with award-winning products. Start your morning skincare routine with this set to hydrate your skin for that dewy look. 

$82$66
Augustinus Bader The Daily Essential Duo The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Daily Essential Duo The Rich Cream

Potentially one of the most luxurious skincare lines on the market, Augustinus Bader is actually worth the splurge. This set is said to target fine lines while delivering intense hydration for silky soft skin.

 

$295$236
La Mer The Moisture Radiance Collection
La Mer The Moisture Radiance Collection

The high price tag of La Mer may have stopped you from purchasing it before, but it's totally worth the splurge. Try three of their best selling moisturizers with this set nestled in a classy blue bag. 

$160$128
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior Lip Glow Oil

Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter.

$38$30
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set

Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Featuring four of their best sellers, this is a great way to try out the brand.

$62$50

Sephora's Best Holiday Hair Care Deals

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

During the Sephora Holiday Event the elusive Dyson Airwrap is on sale. The Multi-styler comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home. 

$599$479
Drybar The Double Shot Jackpot Kit
Drybar The Double Shot Jackpot Kit

Get a professional blowout in your own home using this set from Drybar featuring a blow drying brush, three best-selling hair products, and two hair clips. 

$155$124

Sephora's Best Holiday Makeup Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter

If you scroll through TikTok in your free time, you've probably seen this viral highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury. It's lightweight formula helps give a real-life filter effect by blurring imperfections and illuminating your skin.

$17$14
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3-Piece Set
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3-Piece Set

Get that perfect pink flush with this holiday blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. It's formula is long-lasting and lightweight for comfortable wear all day long.

$30$24
Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette
Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette

Featuring iridescent, chromatic shades, this eyeshadow palette provides gorgeous looks perfect for a night out. By buying this vegan product, you'll be supporting a Black-owned business. 

$125$100
Sephora Collection Wishing You Face Brush Set
Sephora Collection Wishing You Face Brush Set

Apply your makeup like a pro with these five brushes from Sephora. With a value of $146, there's never a better time to buy these dazzling blue brushes. 

$35$28
Natasha Denona Mini Baby Gold Ornament Eyeshadow Palette
Natasha Denona Mini Baby Gold Ornament Eyeshadow Palette

Making a perfect holiday gift, this stunning eyeshadow trio from Natasha Denona can hang nicely on a tree or fit inside a stocking. 

$19$15

Sephora's Best Holiday Fragrance Deals

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum

Now's the time to splurge on this sophisticated floral perfume from Valentino. Featuring notes of jasmine, blackcurrant, and bourbon vanilla, this perfume not only smells great, but also comes in a gorgeous bottle. 

$115$92
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Gift Set
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Show someone you really love them by buying this elegant and charming perfume set from Gucci. You'll receive a one-ounce bottle of the Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum and a convenient rollerball. 

$92$74

