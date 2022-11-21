Sephora Just Dropped The Best Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 50% On Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath, and More
Today kicks off the first day of Sephora's Cyber Week Sale, which they're calling the Sale of the Season. Now through Monday, November 28, Sephora shoppers will receive 25% off select beauty brands each day and up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Black Friday steals as an extra perk.
If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that make great gifts, like the Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skincare Set from fresh or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Hair Set from amika that comes with a blow drying brush and five of their best-selling products.
Sephora's week-long Cyber Sale is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replenish any staples that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting. Get 25% off different brands each day and check out our top 20 picks to put in your cart during the Sephora's Cyber Week Sale.
Sephora's Best Black Friday Skincare Deals
This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening.
Kate's #1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum is the second Kiehl's product on this last...for a reason. Kiehl's powerful eye serum is infused with vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid to help visibly reduce puffy eyes, crow's-feet and dark circles.
Tula's new replenishing formula is chock-full of hydrating ingredients, including: ceramides, polyglutamic acid, botanical retinol alternatives and anti-aging bakuchiol.
Wrapped in cute holiday packaging, this set from fresh contains a mini toner, a mini serum, and full-size face cream. It makes a great holiday present, but it's also a great gift to get yourself.
This luxury beauty set from Sephora contains a little bit of everything you'll need for a day out. The six-piece set includes GUERLAIN L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick, shu uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, Saint Jane Beauty Serum Calming Treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, and a Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum voucher.
Made from natural ingredients, this firming cream is said to nourish skin while decreasing fine lines. The AHAs are derived from fruit acids for a gentle and natural exfoliant.
Give yourself a sun kissed glow while moisturizing your skin with this scented nourishing oil. As a bonus, this product is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Items in this set were handpicked by Reese Witherspoon for glowing summer skin. Her favorite products that are in the exclusive packaging include a rose oil, sunscreen, and lip balm.
Sephora's Best Black Friday Hair Care Deals
If you get a professional blow out to straighten your hair, this set from amika gives you all the products you need to do it at home. The set comes with a 2-in-1 blow dryer and straightening brush, bond repair shampoo and conditioner, detangler, dry shampoo, and an instant shine mask.
Say goodbye to frizzy, dry hair this winter with the moisturizing hair set from Gisou. The set includes a full-sized Propolis Infused Polishing Primer for soft, shiny hair and a travel-size Honey Infused Hair Oil along with a limited-edition comb.
Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount.
Our skin gets dry in the winter and that includes our scalp. Exfoliate your scalp to promote new growth and healthy hair follicles with this scrub from Christophe Robin.
Great for dry damaged hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner softens hair and tames frizz. It also comes with a hydrating mask and The Comb No. 002 for healthy hair.
Sephora's Best Black Friday Makeup Deals
Shine bright like a diamond wearing this coppery highlighter from Fenty Beauty. Wear it to a holiday party for an upscale glitzy look.
Add a pop of color into your look with this mini eyeshadow palette from Natasha Denona featuring five tropical shades.
Create beautiful looks with this nude eyeshadow palette from HUDA BEAUTY. The versatile palette features shimmery, matte, and metallic eyeshadows to create endless combos to wear.
This lipstick is super pigmented while still being light weight. Swipe on this lilac color shade for a fun and funky look this holiday season.
This gel-balm will give you rosy cheeks and a natural glow. Unlike powder blushes, this blush gives a shiny, glassy finish.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
