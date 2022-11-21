Today kicks off the first day of Sephora's Cyber Week Sale, which they're calling the Sale of the Season. Now through Monday, November 28, Sephora shoppers will receive 25% off select beauty brands each day and up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Black Friday steals as an extra perk.

If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that make great gifts, like the Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skincare Set from fresh or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Hair Set from amika that comes with a blow drying brush and five of their best-selling products.

Sephora's week-long Cyber Sale is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replenish any staples that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting. Get 25% off different brands each day and check out our top 20 picks to put in your cart during the Sephora's Cyber Week Sale.

Sephora's Best Black Friday Skincare Deals

Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set This luxury beauty set from Sephora contains a little bit of everything you'll need for a day out. The six-piece set includes GUERLAIN L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick, shu uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, Saint Jane Beauty Serum Calming Treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, and a Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum voucher. $65 $33 Shop Now

Biossance The Sunshine Set Sephora Biossance The Sunshine Set Items in this set were handpicked by Reese Witherspoon for glowing summer skin. Her favorite products that are in the exclusive packaging include a rose oil, sunscreen, and lip balm. $79 $59 Shop Now

Sephora's Best Black Friday Hair Care Deals

Sephora's Best Black Friday Makeup Deals

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

