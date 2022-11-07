Today is your last chance to shop the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022, one of Sephora's best sales of the year. The sale is open to all Sephora Beauty Insiders until midnight. Depending on your Sephora rewards membership status, you can save 10 to 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. The deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday, so don't miss out on all the skincare, makeup, and hair care steals.

Shop the Sephora Sale

Sephora rarely has sitewide discounts, so the Holiday Savings Event is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replace any items that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting.

If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has an impressive list of gift sets from major brands, like the Dewy Skin Essentials Set from Tatcha or a gorgeous blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. And this year, for those who want to splurge, you can even use your discount on one Dyson product, like the innovative and highly regarded Dyson Airwrap.

With all the prestige beauty products, designer skincare brands, and bundled gift sets perfect for the holidays at Sephora, it's hard to know where to start shopping during this incredible event. Below, check out ET's top picks to put in your cart during the Sephora Holiday Savings Event before the sale ends Monday, November 7.

Sephora's Best Holiday Skincare Deals

Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set Sephora Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set Laneige is known for their celebrity-favorite overnight sleeping mask that keeps dry, cracked lips at bay even in the bitter cold. Now you can get the overnight mask for your nighttime needs and a glowy hydrating balm for daytime use in this cute set. $21 $15 Buy Now

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter. $38 $30 Buy Now

Sephora's Best Holiday Hair Care Deals

Sephora's Best Holiday Makeup Deals

Sephora's Best Holiday Fragrance Deals

