Shakira's latest performance featured her sons! On Thursday, the 46-year-old singer took the stage at the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Awards to perform her song "Acróstico."

Shakira began her performance surrounded by mirrors, as she belted out the lyrics to her song, which was released this year. She proceeded to make her way out of the mirrors and walk onto the stage.

Soon, the camera pulled away from Shakira to show prerecorded footage of her sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, singing the song.

Later in the show, Shakira, who is nominated for four awards at this year's Latin GRAMMYs, was back onstage for Bizarrap's Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 performance.

It's no surprise that Shakira included her boys in her first performance. The brothers starred in the music video for the track, which showed the boys' room being packed up, seemingly due to Shakira's split from their father, Gerard Piqué.

The lyrics of the song match that theme, as Shakira sang a love letter to her kids and tells them that they make her feel better amid challenging times.

As Shakira sang the ballad, her boys sat next to her at the piano. Sasha and Milan each took a turn in the spotlight for the video, singing and playing piano as Shakira looked on proudly.

The sweet video ended with Shakira hugging her boys.

See all the winners from the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs here.

RELATED CONTENT: