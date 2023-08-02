Home

Shark's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums, Mops and Air Purifiers Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shark Robot Vacuum
Shark

High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums —  are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.

Right now, you can save up to 45% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess, Amazon's Shark storefront is offering steep discounts on cleaning tools and air purifiers from the popular brand.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Shark robot vacuums, mops and air purifiers available at Amazon now.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean
Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean

Get 40% off a robot vacuum with powerful Shark suction that picks up dirt and debris on all floor types — tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550$330
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot now maps your whole home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.

$512$400
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 30% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599$405
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500$349
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.

$600$390

Best Shark Mop Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Amazon
Shark Steam Pocket Mop

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.

$90$70
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights
Amazon
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights

The Shark VACMOP Pro combines powerful suction for dry debris and spray mopping for wet messes in one no-touch disposable pad. VACMOP Pro also features headlights to reveal hidden debris around your home.

$100$80

Best Shark Air Purifier Deals

Shark Air Purifier 4 True HEPA
Shark Air Purifier 4 True HEPA
Amazon
Shark Air Purifier 4 True HEPA

The Shark Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter uses Clean Sense IQ technology to constantly track air quality & auto-adjust power. It purifies air with 4 powerful fans and anti-allergen HEPA filtration.

$350$200

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums at Amazon

The 34 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

Samsung's Best Washer and Dryer Set Is More Than $1,400 Off Right Now

The Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Shop Dyson, LG, Shark & More

13 Kitchen Tools at Amazon That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative