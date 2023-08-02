Shark's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums, Mops and Air Purifiers Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon Now
High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums — are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.
Right now, you can save up to 45% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess, Amazon's Shark storefront is offering steep discounts on cleaning tools and air purifiers from the popular brand.
Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Shark robot vacuums, mops and air purifiers available at Amazon now.
Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals
Get 40% off a robot vacuum with powerful Shark suction that picks up dirt and debris on all floor types — tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot now maps your whole home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.
Get 30% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.
Best Shark Mop Deals
The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.
The Shark VACMOP Pro combines powerful suction for dry debris and spray mopping for wet messes in one no-touch disposable pad. VACMOP Pro also features headlights to reveal hidden debris around your home.
Best Shark Air Purifier Deals
The Shark Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter uses Clean Sense IQ technology to constantly track air quality & auto-adjust power. It purifies air with 4 powerful fans and anti-allergen HEPA filtration.
