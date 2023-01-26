Shay Mitchell may be best known for her acting chops on hit shows like Pretty Little Liars and Dollface, but her business aptitude is equally impressive. Launching an affordable travel line in 2018, Mitchell's brand BÉIS offers fashionable luggage and accessories that won't break the bank. The pieces come in neutral colors that are super chic and totally Instagram-worthy.

Shop BÉIS Sport

Expanding the collection from travel necessities, BÉIS has released a brand new line of sports bags. Mitchell announced the new tenniscore-inspired collection via Instagram.

Serving up the style, you can grab a backpack perfect for the court with all the pockets and even a spot to hold your tennis racket. If you go from work to the gym or vice versa, they've released a sports carryall that can hold all your essentials throughout the day. For the minimalists, check out the sports sling or water bottle sling that can tote all your basics in one little pack that fits neatly over your shoulder.

Even if you don't consider yourself the sportiest person, these bags are a score for savvy shoppers who want trendy accessories that will dazzle. Below, shop BÉIS's latest products from their brand-new Sport Collection.

The Sport Backpack BÉIS The Sport Backpack Packed with all kind of features, this backpack is state of the art. It has a trolley pass on the back so it can slide on the top of your luggage and there's a front equipment pocket that can hold a yoga mat or tennis racquet. $98 Shop Now

The Sport Carryall BÉIS The Sport Carryall Just as convenient as the backpack, the carryall is a solution for those who would rather carry a bag on their shoulder. It also has the trolley pass on the back and all the pockets you need. $88 Shop Now

The Sport Sling BÉIS The Sport Sling You'll want to throw on this crossbody the next time you hit the gym or spend the day running errands. The very handy water bottle sleeve can be tucked into the bag when it's not in use. $58 Shop Now

The Sport Pack BÉIS The Sport Pack Designed to fit tightly across this body, this pack provides a hands-free solution to your next hike or walk around the block. $48 Shop Now

The Sport Duffle BÉIS The Sport Duffle One of our favorite products of the collection, this duffle bag can fit all your gym equipment and attach to rolling luggage. The coolest part, though, is the fact that this bag has hidden straps that you can unzip to convert this bag into a backpack. $88 Shop Now

