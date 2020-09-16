Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 72% Off Select Men's and Women's Frye Shoes

The Shoebacca sale is offering great deals on a variety of footwear options with up to 80% off sneakers, sandals and more. Currently, you can find sneakers starting at just $19.95, including styles from Sperry, Lugz, Toms, Adidas, Keds, Puma and Diadora. You'll also get up to 50% off Steve Madden shoes.

The footwear retailer is offering up to 61% off select men's and women's Puma sneakers and 80% off select women's River's End Stretch Jackets.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. Select back to school styles are starting at $29.95 including select Asics, Keds, Puma and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

Carson Chelsea FRYE Shoebacca Carson Chelsea FRYE The perfect boot for everyday wear. REGULARLY $248 $59.95 at Shoebacca

Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE Shoebacca Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE These scallop slip on shoes are perfect for a casual day out. REGULARLY $198 $64.95 at Shoebacca

Lena Zip High FRYE Shoebacca Lena Zip High FRYE The Lena Zip High is a moto-inspired sneaker constructed in soft oiled Italian suede. REGULARLY $258 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE Shoebacca Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE A classic ballet slipper made from supersoft suede. REGULARLY $188 $49.95 at Shoebacca

Essa Bootie FRYE Shoebacca Essa Bootie FRYE These Western-inspired Wellington booties are made of tumbled nubuck leather. REGULARLY $298 $99.95 at Shoebacca

Double Decker Suede Keds Shoebacca Double Decker Suede Keds A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom. REGULARLY $55 $29.95 at Shoebacca

Dina Steve Madden Shoebacca Dina Steve Madden This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather. REGULARLY $59.95 $36.97 at Shoebacca

Ginata Isola Shoebacca Ginata Isola Simple leather slides to pair with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $84.95 $29.89 at Shoebacca

Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics Shoebacca Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance. REGULARLY $120 $89.95 at Shoebacca

Runner x Selena Gomez Puma Shoebacca Runner x Selena Gomez Puma These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70! REGULARLY $120 $69.95 at Shoebacca

