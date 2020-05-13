Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Select Puma Sneakers and More
The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer is currently offering 40% off select sneakers including picks from Skechers, Puma, Asics, Lacoste, Diadora and more through May 18.
Get up to 75% off select men's and women's Puma sneakers and select Men's Asics long sleeve 1/2 zip on May 13. You'll also find select Lugz up to 40% off through July 2 and select New Balance styles up to 25% off through June 28.
Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.
Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.
These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70!
The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance.
This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather.
A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sole Society Sale: Take 40% Off Entire Purchase on Shoes, Bags and More
Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off All Sunglasses and Eyeglasses
Isotoner Sale: Enjoy 30% Off Slipper, Shoe and Glove Styles