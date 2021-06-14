Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but for some of us with a shopping itch to scratch now, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes with early Prime Day deals, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles for this summer, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, but there's so much more to explore.

Beyond designer clothes, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring