Underwear shopping is one of those chores that's easy to forget about until it's absolutely necessary -- or unless there's a huge deal. Prime Day starts June 21, but right now there are huge deals to shop with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. It's offering deep discounts on undies for everyone and every occasion.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for sweet summer deals, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

Beyond underwear, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals right here.

Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Amazon Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

