Shop Brands Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By ETonline Staff
breast cancer awareness collections
Awe Inspired, Nouvelle, Bobbi Brown

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a time focused on increasing attention to the disease, early detection, advancing scientific research and supporting the treatment and care of those affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, about 255,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year. 

To support the cause, many of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have released exclusive pink products -- the official color of breast cancer awareness -- and are donating all or a portion of the proceeds to various breast cancer organizations. 

Shop a range of pink products from bras and jewelry to makeup from Kendra Scott, Bobbi Brown, Journelle and so many more stylish brands. 

Give back as you shop the following items that help support the community of those affected by breast cancer. 

Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace
Awe Woman Power Necklace
Awe
Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace
Awe Inspired has a special edition pink sapphire version of the Woman Power Necklace, worn by Meghan Markle. The jewelry brand is donating 20% of each purchase to the charity of the customer's choice. Any time Cancer Care is chosen, Awe Inspired will double the donation amount. 
$140 AT AWE INSPIRED
UrbanStems The Jennifer
UrbanStems The Jennifer
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Jennifer
UrbanStems is donating $5 of the Jennifer, Evelyn, April and Sally arrangement sold in October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 
$80 AT URBANSTEMS
Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
A portion of sales from this Bobbi Brown lip gloss duo of the shades Love Letter and New Romantic will support the Breast Cancer Research Fund, with a maximum donation of $110,000, benefiting the organization through June 30, 2022, or while supplies last. 
$37 AT BOBBI BROWN
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Satellite Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Satellite Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Satellite Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz
Twenty percent of proceeds from Kendra Scott's breast cancer awareness jewelry collection benefits the brand's Breast Cancer Research Foundation research grant. Plus, buy one and gift one to a woman affected by cancer. 
$50 AT KENDRA SCOTT
Pura Vida Breast Cancer Awareness Pack
Pura Vida Breast Cancer Awareness Pack
Pura Vida
Pura Vida Breast Cancer Awareness Pack
Five percent of the purchase price of this bracelet trio will be donated to Boarding for Breast Cancer. 
$32 AT PURA VIDA
Journelle Romy Demi Bra
Journelle Romy Demi Bra
Journelle
Journelle Romy Demi Bra
For the month of October, Journelle is donating 15% of retail sales of the Romy Demi Bra to Susan G. Komen. 
$78 AT JOURNELLE
John Hardy Classic Chain Breast Cancer Pendant
John Hardy Classic Chain Breast Cancer Pendant
John Hardy
John Hardy Classic Chain Breast Cancer Pendant
Twenty percent of the Classic Chain Breast Cancer Pendant's purchase price will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 
$195 AT JOHN HARDY
June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream
June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream
June Jacobs
June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream
Fifty percent of net proceeds from this soothing June Jacobs face and body cream goes to the Anne Moore Breast Cancer Research Fund and the Dubin Breast Center. 
$60 AT JUNE JACOBS

