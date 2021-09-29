Shop Brands Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a time focused on increasing attention to the disease, early detection, advancing scientific research and supporting the treatment and care of those affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, about 255,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year.
To support the cause, many of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have released exclusive pink products -- the official color of breast cancer awareness -- and are donating all or a portion of the proceeds to various breast cancer organizations.
Shop a range of pink products from bras and jewelry to makeup from Kendra Scott, Bobbi Brown, Journelle and so many more stylish brands.
Give back as you shop the following items that help support the community of those affected by breast cancer.
