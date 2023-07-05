There's nothing like stocking up on beauty products beloved by Hollywood stars at a discount. And right now, Charlotte Tilbury — the brand behind the glowy skin-ready makeup products seen on the lips, cheeks, and eyes of everyone from Penelope Cruz to Jessica Chastain and Kate Moss — is having a rare sale.

Now through Monday, July 17, you can get up to 40% off Charlotte Tilbury's beloved makeup and skincare products. From light-as-air foundation and magical eyeshadow palettes to famous face moisturizers, Charlotte Tilbury's Big Summer Sale is not one to miss. The sale also features exclusive kits and bundles that are filled with iconic savings.

Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Sale

With deals on fan-favorite products like the Hollywood Flawless Filter, Pillow Talk collection, luxury skincare sets and more, you can save on everything from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line. Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out of products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of these summer savings while you can.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Charlotte Tilbury deals to shop during the Big Summer Sale.

Eyes to Mesmerise Trio Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Trio These shimmery cream eyeshadows are perfect for summer, especially if you want a sunset-inspired golden-pink hue. Since each pot is $35, you're basically getting a free shadow in this bundle. $105 $63 Shop Now

