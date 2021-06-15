Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Sandals: Soludos, Skechers, Steve Madden and More
We're gearing up for sunny days -- and Prime Day! The epic shopping event is less than a week away -- June 21 and 22 -- but right now we're finding tons of discounts on summer fashion from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals and we're zeroing in on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals already available from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Discounts don't stop with sandals. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
