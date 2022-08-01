Shopping

Shop Hatch Collection's Summer Sale: Save Up to 75% off Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Brand

By Wesley Horvath‍
meghan markle
If you're pregnant, you know how difficult it is to find fashionable and comfortable maternity clothes. Thankfully, Meghan Markle's favorite maternity brand, Hatch, is hosting a surprise sale with up to 75% off dozens of maternity clothes. If the brand sounds familiar, it's because it's home to Markle's go-to maternity dress, The Eliza Dress. Beyond Markle, stars like Olivia Wilde, Emily Blunt, and Kerry Washington adore this maternity brand because it offers clothes that fit throughout your pregnancy. You just need to use code HOTFLASH22 to save on everything from maternity dresses, jumpsuits, and more—but we're especially interested in one of Hatch's swimsuits.

meghan markle in hatch's the eliza dress
Shop the Hatch Sale

Finding a comfortable one-piece swimsuit while you're expecting is beyond difficult. Usually, one-piece swimsuits are made with super tight material, but not Hatch's The Antigua Maillot Swimsuit. This maternity swimsuit features side seams to give you some extra space for your growing belly. The orchid lavender shade also livens up your beachwear with some color. Not to mention, the ruffled neckline adds a fashionable focal point to this swimsuit. 

The Antigua Maillot
The Antigua Maillot
Hatch
The Antigua Maillot

This swimsuit is a quadruple threat thanks to its side seams, fun shade, ruffles, and its supportive shelf bra.

$188$56

The Regina Jumpsuit is perfect for everyday wear. The floral jumpsuit has a perfect five-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The wide leg and breezy sleeves make this essential easy to slip on and style. When you're pregnant, you know how important comfort truly is. That must be why Hatch made this jumpsuit with elastic gatherings in the back and legs. You know, to make this design a bit cozier.

The Regina Jumpsuit
The Regina Jumpsuit
Hatch
The Regina Jumpsuit

Made with a breezy wide leg, open neckline, and a trendy floral print—this maternity jumpsuit is a dream.

$298$89

One reviewer adds, "I felt like myself dressed up in this really pretty jumpsuit, and I received so many compliments from friends and family. The cut fits well. The wide legs and open neckline are a flattering silhouette for a pregnant woman." It's no wonder Meghan Markle love Hatch's maternity clothes.

The Grace Dress
The Grace Dress
Hatch
The Grace Dress

Look truly gracefully with The Grace Dress. Its printed drape design makes it the ideal dress for brunch and date night.

$198$52

We mean, Markle always looks stunning, even when she was pregnant with Archie and Lilibet Diana. Now, it's your turn to look royally stylish by upgrading your maternity wardrobe with the Hatch's flash Sale.

Need some help picking out more styles from Hatch? Check out some of our suggestions below. By the way, we've calculated the promo code in the sale prices for all our favorite Hatch pieces.

The Ultimate Before, During And After Bike Short
The Ultimate Before, During And After Bike Short
Hatch
The Ultimate Before, During And After Bike Short

You don't have to deal with constricting biker shorts again. These bike shorts from Hatch have a slim fit without all the uncomfortable compression.

$68$20
The Short Overall
The Short Overall
Hatch
The Short Overall

Short overalls are the perfect summer look, so we're glad this maternity version is a part of Hatch's sale.

$198$74
The Ivy Eyelet Midi Dress
The Ivy Eyelet Midi Dress
Hatch
The Ivy Eyelet Midi Dress

The princess cap sleeve is our favorite part of this dress. Plus, the stretchy smock back gives this dress a relaxed fit.

$278$83
The Asher Pant
The Asher Pant
Hatch
The Asher Pant

The perfect pair of maternity work pants do exist, and they're on sale at Hatch!

$178$67
The Boyfriend Shirt
The Boyfriend Shirt
Hatch
The Boyfriend Shirt

Wear it as a nighttime shirt or as an everyday button-up. 

$158$59
The Body Rib Legging
The Body Rib Legging
Hatch
The Body Rib Legging

These leggings are made to grow with you from your first through your fourth trimester. So you don't have to buy a new pair of leggings every few weeks.

$98$26
The Eliza Dress
The Eliza Dress
Hatch
The Eliza Dress

The Eliza Dress isn't included in the Hatch sale, but there's a reason it's Meghan Markle's favorite maternity dress. We mean, it did sell out 8 times, and the sleek black design goes with everything. It's also constructed with a stretchy cotton knit, so it'll expand with your growing belly.

$228

