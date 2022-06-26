Shopping

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish for the Long Hot Summer

Summer is here and the 4th of July is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for 10 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur. 

$120
Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit
The Maternity Cinched Current
SummerSalt
Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit

Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit

When life gives you lemons, don them is a colorful and pregnancy-friendly, off-the-shoulder suit from Amazon.

$29
The Alghero Maillot One Piece
The Alghero Maillot One Piece
Hatch
The Alghero Maillot One Piece

Keep it red-hot all summer long with this best-selling, flounced swimsuit from Hatch.

$198
Old Navy Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swimsuit
Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swim
Old Navy
Old Navy Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swimsuit

This swimsuit boasts an elasticized full-panel waistband for added stretch and comfort.

$30
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
GAP
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This maternity swimsuit is "pretty in pink" personified.

$85
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Neiman Marcus
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.

$105
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.

$30
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Seraphine
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set

If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.

$85
Old Navy Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top
Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top
Old Navy
Old Navy Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top

Embrace the patterns of the summer season with this colorful, floral-adorned maternity swim top from Old Navy.

$43

