The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish for the Long Hot Summer
Summer is here and the 4th of July is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.
There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?
Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for 10 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.
Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur.
Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.
When life gives you lemons, don them is a colorful and pregnancy-friendly, off-the-shoulder suit from Amazon.
Keep it red-hot all summer long with this best-selling, flounced swimsuit from Hatch.
This swimsuit boasts an elasticized full-panel waistband for added stretch and comfort.
This maternity swimsuit is "pretty in pink" personified.
If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.
Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.
If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.
Embrace the patterns of the summer season with this colorful, floral-adorned maternity swim top from Old Navy.
