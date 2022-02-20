Shop Nike for Up to 50% Off Thousands of Styles for Presidents' Day

If you want to raise your heart rate and get your body beach-ready for spring break, Presidents' Day weekend is the time to shop Nike! Until February 21 you can save save up to 50% on new markdowns and up to 40% on just-reduced workout styles. Additionally, Nike's Member Exclusive Sale is offering an extra 20% off select styles with the discount code EXTRA20 when you sign up to be a member. Everything from iconic sneakers, workout clothes, and basics for men, women and children are available at insanely good prices.

Sign Up and Save

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.

The new markdowns on Nike's site are perfect to shop for those who need an extra boost in their fitness regimen, or anyone who wants to stay cozy at home during the cold winter months. There's sure to be something for everyone, no matter what you're looking for. But don't wait too long, these incredible items are sure to go quickly -- especially while there are major discounts happening.

Below, shop ET's top picks on the best Nike sale items and stock up on all your activewear needs while they last.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gap Presidents' Day Sale: Get 50% Off Tees, Jeans and Sweats

All The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on TVs and More

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales from West Elm, Wayfair & More

The Best Samsung Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to $250 on Galaxy S22

The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales Happening Right Now

Coach Outlet Presidents' Day Deals

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

UGG Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 60% on Boots, Slippers & Slides