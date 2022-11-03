Winter fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is Nordstrom Holiday Deals. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-fall savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, Zella and more. The Nordstrom Sale is limited time though, so take advantage of the best deals up to 60% off before it's too late.

Shop Nordstrom Deals

Nordstrom's Holiday Deals are helping us revamp our closets with cozier styles and winter wardrobe essentials. The Nordstrom sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the cold weather with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on winter wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

The Best Winter Fashion Deals at Nordstrom

