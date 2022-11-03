Shopping

Shop Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Winter Fashion Must-Haves from Free People, Ralph Lauren, Zella and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Summer Sale
Nordstrom

Winter fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is Nordstrom Holiday Deals. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-fall savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, Zella and more. The Nordstrom Sale is limited time though, so take advantage of the best deals up to 60% off before it's too late.

Shop Nordstrom Deals

Nordstrom's Holiday Deals are helping us revamp our closets with cozier styles and winter wardrobe essentials. The Nordstrom sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the cold weather with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands. 

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on winter wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below. 

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

The Best Winter Fashion Deals at Nordstrom

BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Be warm and stylish this winter when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BlankNYC.

$98$39
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Work up a sweat comfortably in these lightweight leggings from Zella. 

$59$24
Ted Baker London Motive Modular Crossbody Pouch
Ted Baker London Motive Modular Crossbody Pouch
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Motive Modular Crossbody Pouch

Keep you light while you're on the go with this Ted Baker crossbody bag.

$130$50
Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat
Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat
Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat

This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.

$340$200
Marc Fisher Garalyn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Marc Fisher Garalyn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Garalyn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

Over-the-knee boots are always a hot ticket item for a winter wardrobe. 

$229$137
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress

A turtleneck sweater dress is peak fall style. has a soft feel and silhouette. WAYF designs have been favorites of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. 

$88$50
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans

Madewell's Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long. 

$128$64
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket

When the weather is icky enough to require a jacket like this, you’ll be glad you chose it in this fun shade to brighten your day. 


$200$110
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants
Nordstrom
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants

Make a statement when you step outside in these mid-rise pull-on corduroy pants. 

$78$39
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot
Nordstrom
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot

Winter is a beautiful time of year for a hike. Elevate your hiking style with retro-chic waterproof boots that also have trail-ready comfort. 

$130$50

 RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

Shop the Best Jackets and Coats Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts & Decor to Shop Now

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are up to 50% off at Nordstrom

Zendaya’s Favorite UGGs Are at Nordstrom: Shop the Comfy Slippers Now

The 8 Best Deals from the Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale

 

  