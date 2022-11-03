Shop Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Winter Fashion Must-Haves from Free People, Ralph Lauren, Zella and More
Winter fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is Nordstrom Holiday Deals. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-fall savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, Zella and more. The Nordstrom Sale is limited time though, so take advantage of the best deals up to 60% off before it's too late.
Nordstrom's Holiday Deals are helping us revamp our closets with cozier styles and winter wardrobe essentials. The Nordstrom sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the cold weather with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on winter wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
The Best Winter Fashion Deals at Nordstrom
Be warm and stylish this winter when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BlankNYC.
Work up a sweat comfortably in these lightweight leggings from Zella.
Keep you light while you're on the go with this Ted Baker crossbody bag.
This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.
Over-the-knee boots are always a hot ticket item for a winter wardrobe.
A turtleneck sweater dress is peak fall style. has a soft feel and silhouette. WAYF designs have been favorites of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Madewell's Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long.
When the weather is icky enough to require a jacket like this, you’ll be glad you chose it in this fun shade to brighten your day.
Make a statement when you step outside in these mid-rise pull-on corduroy pants.
Winter is a beautiful time of year for a hike. Elevate your hiking style with retro-chic waterproof boots that also have trail-ready comfort.
