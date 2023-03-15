If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen in time for spring and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Plus, an air fryer is your secret weapon for crowd-pleasing food ideas that are both healthy and delicious. Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for over 40% off, shop the best air fryer deals below and save now on this kitchen essential.

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. $50 $40 Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $198 Shop Now

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. $89 $69 Shop Now

