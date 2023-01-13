Shopping

Shop the 16 Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Underwear Deals
If stocking up on underwear is top of mind, it's time to take advantage of Amazon's New Year deals. Amazon is currently offering incredible savings on underwear from top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Fruit of the Loom, and more. As a daily essential, underwear should feel comfortable without breaking the bank. With so many underwear styles and fabrics, shopping for underwear can be overwhelming, which is why we've compiled the best deals worth shopping. 

You can find tons of underwear on Amazon, some with bargains you won't be able to pass up. With sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like briefs, bikini briefs, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, panty, thong, and more, consider these top picks to give your underwear drawer a refresh this winter.

Below, shop the best underwear on sale from Amazon.

Women's Underwear Deals

VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Amazon
These seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 50,000 five star reviews.

$20$15
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
Amazon
You can never have too many pairs of cotton briefs and you can't beat this price!

$11$9
Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Thong Underwear, 3-Pack
Amazon
Working out in these Under Armour underwear is a great idea. This underwear features a stretchy fabric with added breathability and moisture-wicking properties. 

$25$21
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
Amazon
You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. 

$39$25
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort. 

$11$10
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 

$35$27
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon
A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.

$23 $16
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
Amazon
Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. 

$41$23
WITH COUPON
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Amazon
Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. 

$39$15
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
Amazon
These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. 

$13$8
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Cotton bikini panties are a must-have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.

$35$29

Men's Underwear Deals

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Modern Essentials Multipack Trunks
Amazon
$32$24
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Knit Boxer
Amazon
$24$18
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
Amazon
These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.

 

$20$15
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Amazon
This bestseller underwear has received more than 187,000 5-star reviews and a 6-pack costs under $20. 

$21$18
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. 

$30$14

