Shop The 31 Best Amazon Outlet Deals on Cookware, Small Appliances and Kitchen Tools

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances_2
Amazon

With spring officially here, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, Amazon's Kitchen Outlet has some great ideas and deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

Shop Amazon's Kitchen Outlet

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh this spring. 

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Amazon
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Now for $70, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction. 

 

$110$70
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Amazon
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132$100
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja's 3-piece cookware set features NeverStick Technology to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing for years. 

$170$110
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Amazon
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Available in six pastel colors, give your kitchen a refresh with a new pot set in spring colors.

$445$395
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$100
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$200
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Save now on an entire set of cookware essentials, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan, slotted turner and spoon. 

$170$116
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$37
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

With the help of our trusty dutch oven, this year we'll be doing everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$445$392

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Amazon
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

The Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer features Rapid Air technology to provide crispy perfection with 90% less fat. 

$180$90
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
Amazon
Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. 

$250$139
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
Amazon
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler

If you start your mornings hitting the floor running and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller.

$25$14
Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Amazon
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. 

$146$91
WITH COUPON
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker
Chefman Egg-Maker Rapid Poacher
Amazon
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker

Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 6 eggs in minutes with Chefman's Electric Egg Cooker. 

$25$16
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$80
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$230$180
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek, single serving coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for over 20% off.

$130$99
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your veggies and meat that only have a few days left for a quick and easy meal.

$100$90
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$90
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
Amazon
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods. 

$100$80

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Tools

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

Elevate your cooking with the Dash Precision Quick-Read Thermometer that provides an accurate reading within 3 seconds.

$40$13
Syvio Food Processors with 2 Bowls
Syvio Food Processors with 2 Bowls
Amazon
Syvio Food Processors with 2 Bowls

The 400W powered sharp stainless steel 4 Bi-Lever blades allows you to chop, mince, and puree with precision and ease. 

$40$24
Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block
Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block
Amazon
Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block

This best-selling Astercook 14-Piece Knife Set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated bread knife, utility knife, paring knife, six serrated steak knives, kitchen shears and a hard wood knife block with a built-in sharpener. 

$50$38
WITH COUPON
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

Easily read measurements with the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, featuring a backlit LCD display. 

$14$11
WITH COUPON
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Amazon
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper

Designed with an easy push down handle allows for quick chops, the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper is perfect for vegetables, nuts and more. 

$40$23
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Mandoline
Amazon
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you're looking to make aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables, you're going to need this mandoline with 5 interchangeable blades. 

$40$30
WITH COUPON
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Amazon
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. 

$36$30
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$20
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
Amazon
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set

With this 20-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$110$80
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$20$11
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$40$33
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

